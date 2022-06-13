Validity (VAL) Price Down 31.2% This Week

Validity (VAL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00005574 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $147,994.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,597,806 coins and its circulating supply is 4,595,613 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

