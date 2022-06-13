Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.92

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.92 and last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

