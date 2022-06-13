Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $61.89. 36,904 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.