Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,087,000 after buying an additional 176,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

