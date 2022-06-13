Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $75,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. 21,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.47 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

