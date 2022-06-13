Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $348.50

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $348.50 and last traded at $349.20, with a volume of 139890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

