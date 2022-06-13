Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.0% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $494,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $10.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.11. 723,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

