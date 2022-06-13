Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

