Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

VEEV stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

