Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 13.7%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 2,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

