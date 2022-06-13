Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Trading Up 2%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.14. 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Vericity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

