Verisk Analytics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $164.10 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.53 and a 200 day moving average of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.