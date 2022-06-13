Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.