Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 76.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $14,787.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 79.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00025256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00194483 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008048 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000651 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars.

