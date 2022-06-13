VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
CEY stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $25.28.
