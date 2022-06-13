VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CEY stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.