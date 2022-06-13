Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Acquires $28,650.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 15,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,675.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VINC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $1.57. 267,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 281,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VINC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.