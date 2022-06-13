Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VRPX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 75,750 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $101,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,433.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 84,729 shares of company stock worth $113,401 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRPX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

