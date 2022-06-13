Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.25. 140,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $371.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

