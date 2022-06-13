Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($213.98) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($202.15) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €174.20 ($187.31).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €166.75 ($179.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.16.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

