Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WKCMF. Oddo Bhf raised Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($204.30) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($180.65) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.59. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

