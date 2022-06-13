Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $457,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 83,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,607,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

