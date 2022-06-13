Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,239 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.