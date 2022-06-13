Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $336,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Danaher by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,806,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Shares of DHR opened at $251.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

