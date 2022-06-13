Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

