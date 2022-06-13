Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 42,305 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.27% of Endava worth $212,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.18. Endava plc has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.