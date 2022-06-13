Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $260,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.43. 11,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

