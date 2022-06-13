Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $118.07 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,534,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $118,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $33.22. 1,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

