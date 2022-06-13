Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $320.22 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493,247 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 7.31% of Fabrinet worth $320,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

FN traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. Fabrinet has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

