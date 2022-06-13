Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $95.34 Million Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.85% of DLocal worth $95,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 2,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Shares of DLO traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. 30,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

