Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Open Lending comprises 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 12.75% of Open Lending worth $361,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

LPRO traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 8,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,035. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

