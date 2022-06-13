Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,512,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $171,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 8.87. 5,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.48 and a 52 week high of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.40.

VWE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.21.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.