Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $287,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

