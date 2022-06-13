Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 405,063 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,063 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.10% of Floor & Decor worth $426,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NYSE:FND traded down $4.58 on Monday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

