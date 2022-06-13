Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $331.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

