Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC):

6/3/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $85.00.

6/2/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 672,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,124. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Semtech by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

