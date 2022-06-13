Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

Shares of BA traded down $10.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.15. 202,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

