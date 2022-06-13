Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,605 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 613,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 555,647 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 1,308,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,711,453. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

