Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods accounts for 36.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 3.10% of Flowers Foods worth $180,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.04. 29,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.