Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

