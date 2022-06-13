Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.01. 64,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.66 and its 200-day moving average is $592.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

