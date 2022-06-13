Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Shares of COP stock traded down $6.03 on Monday, hitting $110.80. 160,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,044. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

