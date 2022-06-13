Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 2,574 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.12. 65,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,307. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

