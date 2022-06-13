Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 452 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $23.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $594.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

