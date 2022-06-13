Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 274,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

