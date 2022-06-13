Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,041,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,367,000.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLNC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.74. 9,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

