Western Standard LLC Acquires Shares of 81,526 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. NortonLifeLock makes up approximately 1.3% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $150,164,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $83,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NLOK traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $22.51. 128,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,975. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
