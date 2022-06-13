Western Standard LLC Boosts Stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises about 0.7% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.91% of Old Point Financial worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

OPOF remained flat at $$24.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. Old Point Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 69,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,868,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 69,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

