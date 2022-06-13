Western Standard LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Park Aerospace comprises approximately 2.6% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Park Aerospace worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 162,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PKE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.76. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

