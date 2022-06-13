Western Standard LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Western Standard LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group makes up 3.9% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,503. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $894.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.60.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

