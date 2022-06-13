Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Sells $376,560.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,936. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

